Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ETB opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

