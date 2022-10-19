Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.20. 13,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 23,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDNMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Edenred Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Articles

