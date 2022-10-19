El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Shares of LOCO opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

