Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. City State Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.21. 56,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,836. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total transaction of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,728,799,172.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,728,799,172.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,477 shares of company stock valued at $142,614,881 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

