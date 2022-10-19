EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells $937,500.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00.
EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1 %
EME traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.84. 336,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.54. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98.
EMCOR Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 161,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
