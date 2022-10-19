Empowered Funds LLC Buys 52 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $431.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.56 and a 200-day moving average of $426.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.77.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

