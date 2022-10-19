Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 53 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $581.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $644.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.15.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

