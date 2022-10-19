Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Update

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 675,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energizer Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Energizer stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 455,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.