EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

EQB Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:EQB opened at C$47.23 on Wednesday. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.62.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.60 million. Equities analysts predict that EQB will post 9.8800003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

