EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQBBF shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of EQBBF remained flat at $19.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

