Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SBA Communications Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.21 per share.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.40.

Shares of SBAC opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.73. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

