Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Siemens Healthineers AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Siemens Healthineers in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Healthineers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SMMNY stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

(Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.