EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 14.0% in September

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EuroDry by 40.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDRY. TheStreet lowered EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. 24,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

