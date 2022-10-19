Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Up 0.3%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €63.26 ($64.55) and last traded at €62.78 ($64.06). Approximately 149,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.60 ($63.88).

Euronext Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.27.

About Euronext

(Get Rating)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.