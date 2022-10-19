Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Short Interest Up 13.2% in September

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 452,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

EVLO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 52,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

