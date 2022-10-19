Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.36. 79,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

