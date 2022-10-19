Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 856 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

