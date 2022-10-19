Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.88. 547,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,888. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

