FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 530,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 138,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
