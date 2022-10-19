FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 530,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 138,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 273,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

