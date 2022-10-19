Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.