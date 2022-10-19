FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in FB Financial by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 307.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $311,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

