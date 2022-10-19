Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.01. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 59.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

