Financial Analysis: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) vs. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 14.80 -$49.81 million ($1.74) -24.49 Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 0.66 -$38.38 million ($1.86) -8.24

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

99.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -53.13% -82.20% -38.64% Orthofix Medical -8.00% 1.90% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 1 1 3 0 2.40 Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.54%. Given Orthofix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Silk Road Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.