Financial Survey: NextNav (NN) and Its Peers

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NextNav to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NextNav alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -3,000.89% -86.23% -37.36% NextNav Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Volatility & Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

66.5% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 2 0 2.67 NextNav Competitors 74 480 563 19 2.46

NextNav presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 412.15%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.11%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextNav and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 -$144.67 million -0.99 NextNav Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.23

NextNav’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NextNav peers beat NextNav on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextNav

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.