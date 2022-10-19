First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

FIBK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 535,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

