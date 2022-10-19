First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

FNWB stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

