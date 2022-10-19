First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $127.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.89.

NYSE FRC opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $110.79 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

