First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.