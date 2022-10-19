First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Financial Contrast

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and ONE Group Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.60 -$2.11 million $0.07 232.60 ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 0.79 $31.35 million $0.75 8.97

ONE Group Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. ONE Group Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.51% 0.75% 0.33% ONE Group Hospitality 8.17% 35.49% 9.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.68, suggesting a potential upside of 39.32%. ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.74%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, managed, or licensed 60 venues, including 23 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as 13 F&B venues in seven hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.