Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Down 6.0% in September

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.36. 703,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,648. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

