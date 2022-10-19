FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT opened at $172.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $163.34 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

