FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.91.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance
FLT opened at $172.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $163.34 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
