FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 13,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,689. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FONAR in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

