FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FONAR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 13,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,689. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

Get FONAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at FONAR

In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.