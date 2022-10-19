FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
FONAR Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 13,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,689. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.32.
Insider Transactions at FONAR
In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
