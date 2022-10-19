FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 9.4% in September

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 774,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

