FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,291,357 shares in the company, valued at $41,326,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $181,570.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $136,000.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $266,280.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $262,920.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $300,720.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $188,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.
FTC Solar Price Performance
Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,631. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
Institutional Trading of FTC Solar
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Read More
