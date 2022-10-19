FY2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $118.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $135.20. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.