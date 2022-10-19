FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Boosted by Stifel Firstegy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.
Crescent Point Energy Price Performance
Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.68.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
