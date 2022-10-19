G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GIII traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. 494,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. KeyCorp started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

