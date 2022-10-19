G999 (G999) One Day Volume Tops $14,891.00

G999 (G999) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $14,891.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000180 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

