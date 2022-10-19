Galxe (GAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.96 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Galxe has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $74.31 million and approximately $21.96 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00011043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project Galaxy is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

