GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEAGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. AlphaValue lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.59%. Analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.