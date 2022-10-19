Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,670,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,200. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 38,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period.

GEL stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $721.73 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -55.05%.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.