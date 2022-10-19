Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 381,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,861,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. 390,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,489. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

