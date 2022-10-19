Glen Burnie Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

