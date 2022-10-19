Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.50 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $19.50 million and $850,599.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,137,565 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

