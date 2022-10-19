GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Announces Earnings Results

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

Shares of GRRB stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

