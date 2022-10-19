Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) versus Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Head-To-Head Survey

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) and Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chimerix and Graybug Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $1.98 million 78.77 -$173.24 million ($1.21) -1.47 Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$35.82 million ($1.65) -0.60

Graybug Vision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix. Chimerix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Chimerix has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chimerix and Graybug Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Graybug Vision 0 2 2 0 2.50

Chimerix presently has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 439.33%. Graybug Vision has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.81%. Given Chimerix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Chimerix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Graybug Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -17,482.40% -171.05% -120.44% Graybug Vision N/A -54.37% -50.97%

Summary

Chimerix beats Graybug Vision on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. Its clinical stage development programs include ONC201 a program for treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; and SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

