Graypoint LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

LIN stock opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

