Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

TSE GWO opened at C$29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market cap of C$27.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.46.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$9.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.8099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 58.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

