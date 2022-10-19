GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
GreenLight Biosciences Stock Performance
GreenLight Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 77 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,219. GreenLight Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.43.
